Bangladeshi expat wins Dh20 million grand prize in UAE Big Ticket draw

A Bangladeshi delivery rider won the Dh20 million grand prize with the latest Big Ticket draw.

Abul Monsur Abdul Sabur, a 50-year-old based in Abu Dhabi, has been buying the raffle draws' entries since 2007.

In its latest edition, he and his friends purchased five tickets, with one being the winning ticket, changing the course of his fate.

Abul couldn't believe his luck after finally winning after years of buying tickets. He was left in shock when he received the once in a lifetime call.

When asked about his plans for the cash prize, he shared that it will go towards supporting his family and fulfilling his dream of starting a business. "I'm so ecstatic right now that I'm at a loss for words," he said, when asked if he had any message for other customers.

This October, apart from a chance to win the grand prize, fans have the chance to bag a 24-karat gold bar every single day throughout October.

From October 2 onward, every ticket bought will automatically enter participants into an electronic draw, offering a lucky winner the chance to take home a valuable gold bar daily. Every ticket bought in October also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3, where one fortunate participant will win the grand Dh20 million prize.

Apart from these prizes, participants will also have the chance to win luxury cars.

A Range Rover Velar, worth Dh355,000, will be drawn on November 3, and the BMW 840i, valued at Dh470,000, will be launched on October 1, with the draw taking place on December 3.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.