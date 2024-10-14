3 Bangladeshis die in explosion at Malaysia chemical factory

Three Bangladeshi workers died after suffering burn injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Malaysia on Thursday.

The deceased -- Jabbar Ali, Abu Taher and his nephew Salam -- were all from Munshiganj, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

The explosion took place inside a factory building in SILC industrial area of ​​Iskandar Puter, Johor around 11:30am on Thursday.

Three Bangladeshi workers who were inside the factory were burnt in the explosion, according to their relatives.

The factory authorities took them to a hospital where Jabbar Ali died at 7:00pm Friday, Abu Taher died at 3:00am on Saturday and Salam at 5:00pm yesterday, the relatives said.

The three went to Malaysia legally eight years ago, they added.

Jabbar's younger sister Nazifa said, "The three were not taken to the hospital on time. They did not get proper treatment. Had they been taken to the hospital on time, they would have survived.

"He [Jabbar] used to take care of the family of three brothers and five sisters along with their parents. Now I don't know how the family will run. If the administration cooperates, we could bring my brother's body to the country."

Abu Taher's younger brother Tapan Mia urged the government to bring the bodies to the country.

Munshiganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Afifa Khan said, "We have met the families of the deceased. The bodies will be brought back in association with the expatriate welfare ministry."