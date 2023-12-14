136 more Bangladeshis return home from Libya

The government brought back a group of 136 irregular Bangladeshi migrants from Libya today.

The migrants, who were at a detention centre in the North African country, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on a Buraq Air flight, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

They were repatriated following efforts from the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli and support from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the release says.

With them, a total of 534 irregular migrants have been brought back home from Libya since November 28.

Today, after the arrival of the 136 Bangladeshis, officials from the foreign ministry and IOM Bangladesh greeted them at the airport.

Besides, IOM provided Tk 6,058 each to the migrants as "pocket money" and some food.

Earlier, a batch of 145 Bangladeshi irregular migrants were brought back home from Libya on December 6.

On November 28, a group of 143 Bangladeshis was repatriated in a Buraq Air chartered flight while another group of 110 Bangladeshis returned home following the same process on November 30.