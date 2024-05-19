Jobs of the week
1. BRAC Business School - Faculty, multiple positions
Deadline: June 10
Eligibility:
- Excellent academic credentials: PhD from a highly reputed/accredited foreign university with outstanding performance and international academic experience.
- Relevant and significant industry experience in leading local/foreign organisations.
- Portfolio of high-quality and impactful scholarly work.
Minimum experience: N\A
Apply through the posting of this job here.
2. Ryans Computers Limited - SEO Content Writer
Deadline: June 18
Eligibility:
- Bachelor of Arts (BA) in English.
- The applicants should have experience in the following business area(s): IT Enabled Service, Computer Hardware/Network Companies.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the Bdjobs.com posting for this job here.
3. Apex Footwear Limited - Executive, International Business
Deadline: June 10
Eligibility:
- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).
- The applicants should have experience in the following business area(s): Manufacturing (FMCG), Tannery/Footwear, Direct Selling/Marketing Service Company, E-commerce.
Minimum experience: 2 years.
Apply through the Bdjobs.com posting for this job here.
4. Actionaid - Deputy Manager, Communication
Deadline: June 3
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent in the relevant subject, preferably Anthropology, Women and Gender Studies, Development Studies, Environmental Science, TV and Film Studies, Journalism and Mass Communication.
- 4 - 5 years progressive experience in content development, development communications, media, or related fields.
- Significant and proven experience of working as a content developer, copywriter, or graphic designer in a fast-paced working environment.
Minimum experience: 4-5 years.
Apply through the posting of this job here.
