Next step jobs
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC Business School - Faculty, multiple positions

Deadline: June 10

Eligibility:

  • Excellent academic credentials: PhD from a highly reputed/accredited foreign university with outstanding performance and international academic experience.
  • Relevant and significant industry experience in leading local/foreign organisations.
  • Portfolio of high-quality and impactful scholarly work.

Minimum experience: N\A

Apply through the posting of this job here.

2. Ryans Computers Limited - SEO Content Writer

Deadline: June 18

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor of Arts (BA) in English.
  • The applicants should have experience in the following business area(s): IT Enabled Service, Computer Hardware/Network Companies.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the Bdjobs.com posting for this job here.

3. Apex Footwear Limited - Executive, International Business

Deadline: June 10

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).
  • The applicants should have experience in the following business area(s): Manufacturing (FMCG), Tannery/Footwear, Direct Selling/Marketing Service Company, E-commerce.

Minimum experience: 2 years.

Apply through the Bdjobs.com posting for this job here.

4. Actionaid - Deputy Manager, Communication

Deadline: June 3

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent in the relevant subject, preferably Anthropology, Women and Gender Studies, Development Studies, Environmental Science, TV and Film Studies, Journalism and Mass Communication.
  • 4 - 5 years progressive experience in content development, development communications, media, or related fields.
  • Significant and proven experience of working as a content developer, copywriter, or graphic designer in a fast-paced working environment. 

Minimum experience: 4-5 years.

Apply through the posting of this job here.

next stepnext step the daily starBangladesh Jobs
