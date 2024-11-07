World pledges to work with Trump

Trump won the presidency through the electoral system and the popular vote, which has not happened in the past two decades. PHOTO: REUTERS

World leaders raced to congratulate Donald Trump yesterday as he triumphed in a stunning US election victory over Kamala Harris.

European leaders in particular were quick to extend their best wishes and offers of cooperation, in contrast to a much cooler reaction when Trump won for the first time in 2016.

There were some exceptions, such as Russia, where the foreign ministry frostily commented on the outcome but let it be known that no congratulations would be forthcoming from President Vladimir Putin.

Here are yesterday's reactions, with many being expressed even before the election win was confirmed:

China: 'mutual respect'

Without directly mentioning Trump, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing that China hopes for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," she said.

Russia: 'no illusions'

"We are under no illusions about the American President-elect," Moscow's foreign ministry said, adding that it will "work with" a new US administration and prioritise achieving its "set goals" in Ukraine. It said its "conditions" on ending the conflict "are unchanged and are well known in Washington".

India: 'heartiest congratulations'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed a "historic election victory" offering his "heartiest congratulations" to Trump, describing him as "my friend."

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration," he said in a statement.

Israel: 'powerful recommitment'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump's win as "history's greatest comeback" as well as a "new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."

Ukraine: hopes 'just peace' closer

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his "impressive victory" and said he hoped his presidency would bring a "just peace in Ukraine closer."

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelensky said on social media.

Nto: 'peace through strength'

Nato chief Mark Rutte said Trump's return to power would help keep the alliance "strong".

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through Nato," Rutte said in a statement.

EU: 'strong transatlantic agenda'

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. Let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."

United Nations: 'work constructively'

The UN is "ready to work constructively with the incoming administration to address the dramatic challenges our world is facing," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Britain: 'historic election victory'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated the 78-year old on his "historic election victory".

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic."

France: 'respect and ambition'

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated "President Donald Trump", saying he was ready to work together "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years".

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump would "take account of your convictions, and mine", adding: "For more peace and prosperity."

Germany: 'better off together'

Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Trump: "we're better off together."

"Both sides benefit from the transatlantic partnership," Scholz said in a statement to media. "The EU and the USA are two similarly large economic areas, linked by the closest economic relations in the world."

Mexico: 'no concern'

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Trump's election victory was "no cause for concern", despite his threats of tariffs and mass migrant deportations.

"We are a free, independent, sovereign country and there will be good relations with the United States. I am convinced of this," she told a news conference.

Japan:'new heights'

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters he hopes "to work closely with Mr Trump to take the Japan-US alliance and Japan-US relationship to new heights."

Saudi Arabia: 'close relations'

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and his son, de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sent cables to Trump with the king hailing "close relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, which everyone seeks to strengthen and develop in all fields", the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Turkey: 'my friend' Trump

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated "my friend Donald Trump".

"I hope Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end," Erdogan said in a statement.

Taiwan: 'sincere congratulations'

President Lai Ching-te expressed confidence US-Taiwan relations would continue to "serve as a cornerstone for regional stability".

"Sincere congratulations to President-elect Trump on your victory," Lai posted on X.