Who would be in the running for top jobs?

Republican Donald Trump, who today was on the cusp of victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in his campaign to retake the White House, could begin the process of choosing a cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials in the coming weeks.

Here are the top contenders for some of the key posts overseeing defence, intelligence, diplomacy, trade, immigration and economic policymaking. Some are in contention for a range of posts.

JAMIE DIMON

The chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Dimon is considered a strong candidate for treasury secretary, though it is far from clear that he would actually take the job.

RICHARD GRENELL

Grenell is among Trump's closest foreign policy advisers. During the president-elect's first four-year term, he served as acting director of national intelligence and US ambassador to Germany. When Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in September, Grenell sat in on the private meeting.

Grenell's private dealings with foreign leaders and often-caustic personality have made him the center of multiple controversies, a fact that might make another Senate confirmation process a challenge.

ROBERT O'BRIEN

O'Brien, Trump's fourth and final national security adviser during his first term, maintains a close relationship with Trump, and the two often speak on national security matters. He is likely in the running for secretary of state or other top foreign policy and national security posts.

MIKE WALTZ

A former Army Green Beret who is currently a US congressman from Florida, Waltz has established himself as one of the foremost China hawks in the House of Representatives. Among the various China-related bills he has co-sponsored are measures designed to lessen US reliance on critical minerals mined in China. Waltz is on speaking terms with Trump and is widely considered to be a serious contender for secretary of defense.

KEITH KELLOGG

A retired lieutenant general who served as chief of staff to the National Security Council under Trump, Kellogg has Trump's ear and is a contender for several national security-related positions, though it is unclear precisely where he would land.

TOM HOMAN

Homan, who served as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for a year and a half during Trump's first term, is a contender for secretary of homeland security. Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration the central element of his campaign, promising mass deportations.

JOHN RATCLIFFE

A former congressman and prosecutor who served as director of national intelligence during Trump's last year in office, Ratcliffe is seen as a potential attorney general, though he could also take a separate national security or intelligence position.

SUSIE WILES

One of Trump's two co-campaign managers, Wiles is seen as the odds-on favorite to be Trump's White House chief of staff. While the specifics of her political views are somewhat unclear, she is credited with running a successful and efficient campaign. Supporters hope she would instill a sense of order and discipline that was often lacking during Trump's first term, when he cycled through a number of chiefs of staff.