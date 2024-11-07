What second term will mean for US, world

Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate after the Fox Network called the election in his favour at his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida yesterday. Photo: AFP

A Donald Trump presidential election victory would have huge implications for US trade policy, climate change, the war in Ukraine, electric vehicles, Americans' taxes and illegal immigration.

While some of his proposals would require congressional approval, here is a summary of the policies he has said he would pursue in his second four-year term in office:

MORE TARIFFS

Trump has floated the idea of a 10 percent or more tariff on all goods imported into the US, a move he says would eliminate the trade deficit. But critics say it would lead to higher prices for American consumers and global economic instability.

He has also said he should have the authority to set higher tariffs on countries that have put tariffs on US imports. He has threatened to impose a 200 percent tariff on some imported cars, saying he is determined in particular to keep cars from Mexico from coming into the country.

MASS DEPORTATIONS

Trump has vowed to reinstate his first-term policies targeting illegal border crossings and to forge ahead with sweeping new restrictions.

He has pledged to limit access to asylum at the US-Mexico border and to embark on the biggest deportation effort in American history, which would likely trigger legal challenges and opposition from Democrats in Congress.

DRILLING AWAY

Trump has vowed to increase US production of fossil fuels by easing the permitting process for drilling on federal land and would encourage new natural gas pipelines. He has said he would reauthorize oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

TAX RELIEF

Along with his trade and energy agendas, Trump has promised to slash federal regulations that he says limit job creation. He has pledged to keep in place a broad 2017 tax cut that he signed while in office, and his economic team has discussed a further round of individual and corporate tax cuts beyond those enacted in his first term.

NO FEDERAL ABORTION BAN

Trump appointed three justices to the US Supreme Court who were part of the majority that did away with Roe v. Wade's constitutional protection for abortion. He likely would continue to appoint federal judges who would uphold abortion limits.

A PUSH TO END WARS

Trump has been critical of US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, and has said he could end the war in 24 hours if elected - although he has not said how he would achieve this. He has suggested Ukraine may have to yield some of its territory if a peace deal is to be struck, an idea Ukraine has consistently rejected.

Trump has also said that under his presidency the US would fundamentally rethink "Nato's purpose and Nato's mission."

He has backed Israel in its fight against Hamas in Gaza but has urged it to wrap up its offensive. Trump has said if he becomes president, he will "stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon," but has not said how he will achieve that.

INVESTIGATING ENEMIES

Trump has pledged at times to use federal law enforcement agencies to investigate his political foes, including election officials, lawyers and party donors.

Along that line, Trump has said he will consider appointing a special prosecutor to probe Biden, though he has not specified the grounds for such an investigation.

PURGING THE BUREAUCRACY

Trump would seek to decimate what he terms the "deep state" – career federal employees he says are clandestinely pursuing their own agendas – through an executive order that would reclassify thousands of workers to enable them to be fired. That would likely be challenged in court.