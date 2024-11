People participate in a car caravan in support of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on November 9, 2024 in New York City. Photo: AFP

Donald Trump won the state of Arizona in this week's US presidential election, US TV networks projected on Saturday, completing the Republican's sweep of all seven swing states.

After four days of counting in the southwestern state, which has a large Hispanic population, CNN and NBC projected Trump had obtained its 11 electoral votes.