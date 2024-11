Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dances as he walks on stage during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to lead the United States to "new heights of glory" as he delivered his closing pitch at the final rally of his campaign.

"With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America -- indeed, the world -- to new heights of glory," he told the crowd in the early hours of the morning in Grand Rapids, in the swing state of Michigan.