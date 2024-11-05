US Presidential Election 2024
Reuters
Tue Nov 5, 2024 09:08 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 09:10 AM

US Presidential Election 2024

Musk and X are epicenter of US election misinformation, experts say

Reuters
Tue Nov 5, 2024 09:08 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 09:10 AM
Elon Musk xAI
The funding round was backed by investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital. Illustration: Tech & Startup Desk

False or misleading claims by billionaire Elon Musk about the U.S. election have amassed 2 billion views on social media platform X this year, according to a report by non-profit group Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The platform is also playing a central role in enabling the spread of false information about the critical battleground states that will likely determine the outcome of the presidential race, election and misinformation experts said on Monday.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since taking over the company formerly known as Twitter, Musk has curtailed content moderation and laid off thousands of employees. He has thrown his support behind former President Donald Trump, who is locked in an exceptionally close race against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Musk's massive reach with nearly 203 million followers helps enable "network effects" in which content on X can jump to other social media and messaging platforms such as Reddit and Telegram, said Kathleen Carley, a professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University and expert on disinformation. "X is a conduit from one platform to another," she said.

At least 87 of Musk's posts this year have promoted claims about the U.S. election that fact-checkers have rated as false or misleading, amassing 2 billion views, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate's report.

In Pennsylvania, one of the seven key swing states, some X users have seized on instances of local election administrators flagging incomplete voter registration forms that would not be processed, falsely casting the events as examples of election interference, said Philip Hensley-Robin, Pennsylvania executive director at Common Cause, during a press briefing on Monday.

Common Cause is a nonpartisan organization that promotes accountable government and voting rights.

Some X accounts implied "that there was voter fraud, when in fact, we know very clearly that election officials and election administrators in all of our counties were following the rules and … therefore only eligible voters are voting," Hensley-Robin said.

Cyabra, a firm that uses AI to detect online disinformation, said on Monday that an X account with 117,000 followers played a key role in helping spread a fake video purporting to show Pennsylvania mail-in ballots for Trump being destroyed.

US Presidential Election 2024
