Modi calls Trump, hopes to further US-India ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with US president-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him once again on his "spectacular" victory.

Modi said he looked forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across various sectors, a read out from the Indian Prime Minister's Office said last night, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In a post on X, Modi wrote: "Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors."

Earlier in the day, Modi in a congratulatory message to Trump said "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

The Indian prime minister also shared pictures of him and Trump when the latter was US president earlier.