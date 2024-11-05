Harris says 'every single vote matters,' in closing US election rally

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

Kamala Harris on Monday urged Americans to vote in one of the "closest races in history" as she gave her final campaign speech in the battleground US state of Pennsylvania.

"Just one more day in the most consequential election of our lifetimes and the momentum is one our side," she said in Philadelphia. "This could be one of the closest races in history -- every single vote matters."

Read more news on US Presidential Election 2024