US Presidential Election 2024
AFP
Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:10 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:13 AM

Harris says 'every single vote matters,' in closing US election rally

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

Kamala Harris on Monday urged Americans to vote in one of the "closest races in history" as she gave her final campaign speech in the battleground US state of Pennsylvania.

"Just one more day in the most consequential election of our lifetimes and the momentum is one our side," she said in Philadelphia. "This could be one of the closest races in history -- every single vote matters."

মার্কিন নির্বাচনের দুই প্রার্থী ট্রাম্প ও কমলা। কোলাজ ছবি: এএফপি
শেষ প্রচারণায় তরুণদের ভোট চাইলেন কমলা, ট্রাম্প বললেন ‘কমলা উগ্রবাদী’

কমলার সমালোচনায় মেতেছেন ট্রাম্প। অপরদিকে তরুণ-তরুণীদের ভোট চেয়েছেন কমলা।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
সচিবদের চিঠি, সরকারি কর্মচারীদের ৯ দফা নির্দেশনা

