Harris calls Trump, concedes

Biden congratulates Trump, invites him to White House

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump yesterday to congratulate the Republican leader on his US presidential election win, two aides to Harris said.

The call formally ends the bitter contest between the vice-president and the former president.

The aides said she emphasised the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.

"President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," said Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung.

Harris was expected to deliver her concession speech at 2300 GMT.

Meanwhile, Democratic US President Joe Biden yesterday called to congratulate Donald Trump on his presidential election victory and invite him to meet at the White House

The White said Biden will address the nation today.

The White House, in a statement, said Biden also committed "to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together." Biden has also spoken with Harris, it added.