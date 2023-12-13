Zelensky makes 11th hour plea for war funds

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday planned a last-ditch plea to US lawmakers to keep military support flowing as he battles Russia, in visits to the White House and Capitol Hill. Heading into winter, with tens of thousands of Ukrainians dead, a yawning budget deficit and Russian advances in the east, Zelensky was scheduled to press US lawmakers to replenish nearly depleted funding, before meeting with President Joe Biden. "If there's anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it's just (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his sick clique," Zelensky said at a speech in Washington on Monday to a US military audience. Meanwhile, Ukraine's biggest mobile network operator, Kyivstar, said it was the victim of a powerful hacker attack yesterday morning which has temporarily knocked out its cellular and internet signal. The company, which is owned by Amsterdam-listed mobile telecoms operator Veon VON.AS, said it was working to repair the outage and was cooperating with law enforcement bodies. Separately, the co-founder of Monobank, a major Ukrainian payment system, said in a social media post that his company was currently suffering a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, but that everything was "under control". Representatives of PrivatBank and Oschadbank, told media outlet Hromadske that part of their ATM machines and card terminals had been affected by the Kyivstar outage.