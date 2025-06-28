Would consider bombing Iran again: Trump

President Donald Trump said yesterday he would consider bombing Iran again if Tehran was enriching uranium to a level that concerned the United States.

"Sure, without question, absolutely," Trump said when asked about the possibility of new bombing of Iranian nuclear sites if deemed necessary at some point.

At a White House news conference, Trump said he plans to respond soon to comments from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who said Iran "slapped America in the face" by launching an attack against a major US base in Qatar following last weekend's US bombing raid.

Later, in an extraordinary outburst on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had saved Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khameni from assassination.

Trump posted: "I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life."

"I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, "THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'"

Trump said that he had been working in recent days on the possible removal of sanctions against Iran, one of Tehran's long-term demands.

"But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more," Trump added, exhorting Iran to return to the negotiating table.

Iran's foreign minister on Wednesday denied it is set to resume nuclear talks with the United States, after Trump said at a NATO summit in The Hague that negotiations were set to begin again next week.