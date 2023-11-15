‘We’re listening’

Blinken tells State Dept staff after facing dissent over Biden administration’s policy on Israel-Hamas war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday moved to address rising criticism within the State Department ranks over the Biden administration's policy on the Israel-Hamas war, as hundreds of US government employees openly and privately have advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza.

At least three cables criticizing the administration's policy have been filed with the Department's internal "dissent channel", which was established during the Vietnam War and allows diplomats to raise concerns about policy anonymously with the Secretary of State, sources familiar with the matter said.

The criticism focuses on President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 conflict.

Israel has launched a relentless military campaign on Gaza, killing more than 11,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, unleashing bloodiest chapter in years in decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Washington has rebuffed calls from Arab and Palestinian leaders and others to call on Israel to halt its assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip, but it has urged for humanitarian pauses to allow more aid in and to evacuate Americans and foreigners.

In an emailed letter to the State Department employees, Blinken, having just returned from a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Asia, acknowledged the emotional toll the conflict has taken on the workforce but also the possible divisions within the ranks over policy.

"I know that for many of you, the suffering caused by this crisis is taking a profound personal toll," Blinken said in the letter obtained by Reuters.

"The anguish that comes with seeing the daily images of babies, children, elderly people, women, and other civilians suffering in this crisis is wrenching. I feel it myself," he said.

"I also know that some people in the Department may disagree with approaches we are taking or have views on what we can do better. We've organized forums in Washington to hear from you, and urged managers and teams to have candid discussions at posts around the world precisely so we can hear your feedback and ideas. I've asked our senior leadership to keep doing that."

"We're listening: what you share is informing our policy and our messages," he added.