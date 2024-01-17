US will sustain support for Ukraine

Blinken promises Zelensky

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised sustained US support for Ukraine in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday, despite a row in the US Congress on approving new funding. "We are determined to sustain our support for Ukraine and we're working very closely with Congress in order to work to do that. I know our European colleagues will do the same thing," Blinken told Zelensky as they met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, joined the meeting and told Zelensky that the United States and its allies were determined "to ensure that Russia fails and Ukraine wins". Zelensky thanked Biden administration and the "bipartisan support" in US Congress. "You mentioned about Congress. We really count on your support...," Zelensky said. He pointed to the US-made Patriot system that has helped Ukraine shoot down barrages of Russian missiles.