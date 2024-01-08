US warship shoots down drone over Red Sea

CENTCOM blames Huthi rebels in Yemen for the launch of the unmanned aerial vehicle

US military forces shot down a drone Saturday over the Red Sea in international waters near several commercial vessels, the Pentagon said.

The incident came just days after a 12-nation group led by the US warned Huthi rebels in Yemen against continuing their attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The US Central Command said in a social media post Saturday that "an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iranian-backed Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen was shot down in self-defense" by the USS Laboon, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

It said no one was hurt.

The incident occurred in the southern Red Sea "in the vicinity of multiple commercial vessels," it said.

The Laboon, part of a carrier strike group deployed to the region shortly after the Israel's offensive in Gaza broke out, previously downed drones believed fired by the Huthi rebels, reports AFP.

The rebels have launched more than 100 drone and missile strikes toward targets in the Red Sea and Israel since the war erupted on October 7, according to Pentagon figures.

The Huthis say they are targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels to push for a stop to the offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks are endangering a transit route that carries up to 12 percent of global trade, prompting the United States to set up a multinational naval task force to protect Red Sea shipping.

On Wednesday, the US-led group jointly warned the Huthi rebels of unspecified consequences unless they immediately halt their sea attacks.

But Danish shipping giant Maersk, citing the highly volatile situation, said Friday that it would divert all vessels around Africa instead of using the Red Sea and Suez Canal for the "foreseeable future."

Meanwhile, France's foreign minister said on Saturday that she had told her Iranian counterpart that the risk of a Middle East regional conflagration had never been greater and that Tehran and its proxies needed to end their destabilising activities.

"Iran and its associates must immediately stop their destabilising actions," Catherine Colonna said on social media platform X after speaking with Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"No one would gain from escalation." Amirabdollahian said the only way to quell conflict was to resolve the root causes, Iran's state media reported.

"An effective step in ending violence in the region would be to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as taking action to stop the killing of civilians, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and prevent forced migration," the minister added.

On Saturday, six small craft approached a merchant vessel about 50 nautical miles from the Yemeni city of Mocha before leaving the area, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization said.

"The vessel and crew were reported safe," UKMTO added in an advisory note on the incident.

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed on Saturday to reach "the enemy" far and near as tensions soar on key shipping routes where Tehran's allies have been attacking vessels.

"Today, we are facing an all-out battle with the enemy," said Guards commander Hossein Salami at a ceremony in the southern Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, where the Guards' navy unveiled a new ship named "Abu Mahdi" and 100 missile launchers.

Salami did not name the enemy, but 22 nations have agreed to participate in a US-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The shipping giant Maersk diverted all container vessels from Red Sea routes around Africa's Cape of Good Hope for the foreseeable future, warning customers to prepare for significant disruption, while Hapag Lloyd tallied a big increase in costs of diverting ships.

Shippers across the world are switching away from the Red Sea - and so the shortest route from Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal - after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels stepped up attacks on vessels in the Gulf region to show their support for Palestinian.