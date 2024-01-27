US warship downs missile fired from Yemen

A US Navy warship shot down a missile yesterday that was fired at it by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have carried out two months of attacks on international shipping, the military said.

US and British forces carried out two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing the Houthis' ability to target vessels transiting a key maritime trade route and Washington has also launched a series of unilateral air raids, but the Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks.

"Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Gulf of Aden," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on social media.