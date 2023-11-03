US warns Sudan unit against ‘large-scale attack’ in Darfur
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday warned Sudan's paramilitary force against what Washington said were signs of an "imminent large-scale attack" in North Darfur's capital where thousands have fled fighting.
"The United States is deeply troubled by reports of an imminent large-scale attack by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher, North Darfur, that would subject civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced persons -- many of whom only recently fled to El Fasher from other areas -- to extreme danger," Blinken said in a statement.
"The United States calls on the warring parties to immediately cease further attacks in and around El Fasher to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law concerning civilians," Blinken said.
