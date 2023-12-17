US warns China against interference

The United States on Friday warned China not to interfere in Taiwan's upcoming presidential elections, urging "responsible behaviour on all sides."

The lead-up to the self-ruled island's January 13 poll is being closely watched -- including by policymakers in Beijing and Washington -- as it could determine the future of Taiwan's relations with an increasingly bellicose China.

"Our strong expectation and hope is that those elections be free of intimidation, or coercion, or interference from all sides," said the US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns.

"The United States is not involved and will not be involved in these elections," Burns said.