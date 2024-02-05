US, UK launch strikes on 36 Houthi sites

The Iran-linked group in Yemen vows response; US plans more strikes against Houthis

The United States and Britain launched strikes against 36 Houthi targets in Yemen, in the second day of major US operations against Iran-linked groups following a deadly attack on American troops last weekend.

The strikes late on Saturday hit buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers and other capabilities the Houthis have used to attack Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said, adding it targeted 13 locations across the country.

They are the latest blows in a conflict that has spread into the Middle East since October 7, when Israeli troops began offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Residents said the strikes shook buildings in Houthi-controlled Sanaa. The group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the US strikes "will not pass without a response and consequences." The group did not announce any casualties. Houthi-run media called these "the most violent" strikes yet.

"We intend to take additional strikes... that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked, when our people are killed." — US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

The Yemen strikes are running parallel to an unfolding US campaign of retaliation over the killing of three American soldiers in a drone strike by Iran-backed militants on an outpost in Jordan a week ago.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said yesterday there will be more steps in US response to Jordan drone attack.

"We intend to take additional strikes, and additional action, to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked, when our people are killed," he told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

On Friday, the US carried out the first wave of that retaliation, striking in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40.

The violence has added to concerns of the potential for further escalation. Iran has so far avoided any direct role in the conflict, even as groups it backs have entered the fray from Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.

Mahjoob Zweiri, Director of the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University, did not expect a change in Iran's approach even after the latest US strikes.

"They keep the enemy behind the borders, far away. They are not interested in any direct military confrontation which might lead to attacks on their cities or their homeland. They will maintain that status quo," he told Reuters.

Iran's foreign ministry said the latest attacks on Yemen were "a flagrant violation of international law by the United States and Britain", warning the continuation of such attacks was a "worrying threat to international peace and security".

The Pentagon has said it does not want war with Iran and does not believe Tehran wants war either. US Republicans have been putting pressure on President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to deal a blow to Iran directly.

The Houthis, who control swathes of Yemen, say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza. But the US and its allies characterize them as indiscriminate and a menace to global trade.

Major shipping lines have largely abandoned Red Sea shipping lanes for longer routes around Africa. This has increased costs, feeding worries about global inflation while denying Egypt crucial foreign revenue from use of the Suez Canal.