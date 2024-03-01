US Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump claim

The US Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to hear Donald Trump's claim that as a former president he is immune from prosecution, further delaying his trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

The nation's highest court scheduled arguments in the high-stakes case for the week of April 22 and said Trump's federal election interference trial would remain on hold for now.

Trump had been scheduled to go on trial in Washington on March 4 for conspiring to subvert the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden but the proceedings have been frozen as his presidential immunity claim wound its way through the courts.

The 77-year-old Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, welcomed the Supreme Court decision to hear the case.

"Without Presidential Immunity, a President will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "He must not be guided by the fear of retribution!"

A ruling is expected by the end of the court's current term in June.