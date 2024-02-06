USA
AFP, Washington
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:05 AM

USA
RED SEA CRISIS

US strikes five missiles in Yemen

AFP, Washington
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM

American forces carried out air strikes against five missiles in Yemen later on Sunday -- one designed for land attack and the others for targeting ships, the US military said.

The strikes came a day after US and UK forces launched a wave of air raids against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

US forces "conducted a strike in self-defense against a Houthi... land attack cruise missile," and later struck "four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," Central Command said on social media.

American forces "identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM added.

