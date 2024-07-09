US Senator Durbin denounces fraudulent charges against Prof Yunus

Calls out Bangladeshi govt for levying the charges

US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) in a speech on the Senate Floor has denounced fraudulent charges against Professor Muhammad Yunus.

He called out the Bangladeshi government for levying the charges against Yunus, said a press release.

During the speech on July 8, the US senator also urged the Bangladesh government to end its harassment toward Yunus, as he faces his upcoming court dates, where he could be sentenced to between six months to life in prison on several dubious charges.

As Durbin noted in his remarks, Professor Yunus, for more than a decade, has faced more than 100 unsubstantiated cases brought against him in Bangladesh, the release read.

Durbin began his speech by speaking about the impact of Professor Yunus' work as founder of Grameen Bank, which made strides in the fight against global poverty.

Durbin explained Grameen Bank's mission, developing microloan programs to allow low-income families in developing countries to make a living.

"It [Grameen Bank] provided easy access to small loans to more than seven million borrowers -- 95 percent of them women or groups of women. It changed poverty reduction in the process. Such efforts eventually earned Professor Yunus the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006," Durbin said.

The Bangladeshi government has levied more than 100 unsubstantiated criminal and civil charges against Professor Yunus.

With yet another trial expected to begin soon, Prof Yunus faces the possibility of life in prison on baseless allegations.

Durbin decried this move by the Bangladeshi government, joining more than 170 global leaders in denouncing the charges.

"Last year, because of the frustration of his friends around the world over the way he's being treated by the government in Bangladesh, 170 global leaders, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, wrote to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urging an end to these judicial proceedings and harassment," Durbin said.

"Quite simply, what is happening to Professor Muhammad Yunus is a travesty that will seriously harm our relationship with Bangladesh. It must stop immediately. Enough," Durbin concluded.

Last week, four US senators, including the Senate majority whip, issued a statement demanding an immediate end to what they said was harassment of Prof Muhammad Yunus, adding that the "seemingly personal vendetta" against him will negatively impact the US-Bangladesh partnership.