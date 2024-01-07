US SC to hear Trump appeal of ballot ban

The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear Donald Trump's appeal of a ruling by Colorado's highest court that would keep him off the presidential primary ballot in the western state.

The Supreme Court, which includes three justices appointed by the former president, said it would hear oral arguments in the high-stakes election case on February 8.

The Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump last month from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot in the state because of his role in the January 6, 2021 assault.

Lawyers for Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, urged the op court earlier this week to hear case and "summarily reverse the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling."

They said the Colorado ruling, "if allowed to stand, will mark the first time in the history of the United States that the judiciary has prevented voters from casting ballots for the leading major-party presidential candidate.

"The question of eligibility to serve as President of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide," they added.