US sanctions China, Turkey firms to curb Russia war efforts

The United States yesterday unveiled sanctions on individuals and companies based in China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and others, aiming to disrupt Moscow's military procurement networks amid its war in Ukraine.

The latest actions take aim at people and entities accused of supplying Russia's industry and furthering its ability to wage war against Ukraine, as fighting continues after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on more than 150 parties, while the State Department did so on over 100, including those engaged in sanctions invasion in third countries.

"Our sanctions today continue to tighten the vise on willing third-country suppliers and networks providing Russia the inputs it desperately needs to ramp up and sustain its military-industrial base," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

She added that the Kremlin "has steadily turned Russia into a wartime economy."