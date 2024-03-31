USA
AFP, Washington
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 11:58 PM

USA

US to restrict visas for ‘multiple’ Hong Kong officials

AFP, Washington
The United States announced on Friday that it was "taking steps" to put fresh visa curbs on Hong Kong officials responsible for cracking down on rights in the Chinese city, days after a new national security law came into force.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Beijing has "continued to take actions against Hong Kong's promised high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and rights and freedoms" over the past year.

This crackdown, he said, includes the recent passage of "Article 23," a national security law targeting treason, insurrection, espionage and theft of state secrets, among other crimes.

