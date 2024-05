A man maneuvers media equipment following an Israeli police raid on Al Jazeera's de facto office at the Ambassador Hotel in Jerusalem, May 5, Photo: Reuters

The United States said Monday it opposed ally Israel's closure of Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera, saying it should be allowed to operate despite any concerns about its coverage.

"We think AL Jazeera ought to be able to operate in Israel, operate in other countries in the region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, adding that the United States was "quite concerned" about the Israeli move.