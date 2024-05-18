US offers $5m reward for info on North Korean IT workers

The Untie States on Thursday offered to pay a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the identification of three North Korean IT workers and their manager who were involved in a scheme that allowed the workers to obtain illegal telework jobs using false identities belonging to US citizens.

The State Department announced the reward for the workers who used the aliases Han Jiho, Jun Chunji, and Xu Haoran, along with their manager Zhonghua, for their participation in the scheme, which it claimed brought in at least $6.8 million for the North Korean government, according to The Korea Times report.

US national Christina Chapman assisted the workers in finding remote software and applications development jobs with businesses across various industries and sectors between October 2020 and October 2023, according to the report. They made use of false identities that belonged to over sixty actual Americans.

The department claims that the workers also made a failed attempt to secure similar jobs at two US government agencies.

In order to give the impression that the workers were based in the United States, Chapman is accused of helping the workers obtain legitimate identities belonging to American citizens and of receiving and hosting laptop computers that were issued to them.

She is also alleged to have helped them on a daily basis connect remotely to the IT networks of the American companies and to help launder the proceeds of the scheme by accepting, processing, and distributing paychecks from the companies to the employees and other parties.

The North Korean workers in question are associated with the North's Munitions Industry Department, which is in charge of developing the regime's ballistic missiles, producing weapons, and conducting research and development projects, according to the department.

The reward is from the department's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program administered by its Diplomatic Security Service.

The RFJ programme was established in 1984 and has since paid more than $250 million to more than 125 individuals worldwide who have provided information to help stop terrorism and address threats to US national security. Out of the entire amount, two people have received rewards from RFJ totaling $5 million apiece for providing information that exposed an illegal financial scheme that benefited North Korea.