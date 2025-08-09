USA
US offers $50m for Maduro's arrest

The United States has doubled its reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million over allegations of drug trafficking and links to criminal groups, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday.

In a video posted to X, Bondi accused Maduro of collaborating with prominent criminal groups such as Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Telegram that the announcement was "the most ridiculous smokescreen ever seen."

"While we're debunking the terrorist plots orchestrated from her country, this woman is coming out with a media circus to please the defeated far-right in Venezuela," Gil said.

"The dignity of our homeland is not for sale. We repudiate this crude political propaganda operation," he added.

The reward was first set at $15 million in 2020, when US prosecutors charged Maduro with drug trafficking. It was increased to $25 million in January 2025, as Maduro was sworn in for a third term, alongside new sanctions on top officials.

 

