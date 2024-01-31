US not seeking war with Iran

Says Pentagon after troop deaths in Jordan; China warns against ‘cycle of retaliation’ in ME

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday vowed the US would take "all necessary actions" to defend its troops after a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, even as President Joe Biden's administration stressed it was not seeking a war with Iran.

The attack on Sunday killed three US soldiers and wounded more than 40 troops. It was the first deadly strike against US troops since the Israel's offensive in Gaza erupted in October and marks a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.

"Let me start with my outrage and sorrow (for) the deaths of three brave US troops in Jordan and for the other troops who were wounded," Austin said at the Pentagon.

"The president and I will not tolerate attacks on US forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the US and our troops," Austin added at the start of meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Pentagon.

But officials across the Biden administration said they did not want the situation to escalate. The Pentagon suggested Iran didn't want a war either.

"We are not seeking a conflict with the regime in the military way," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said, adding that Biden was working his way through response options.

Meanwhile, China yesterday warned against a "cycle of retaliation" in the Middle East after the United States vowed to respond to the drone attack on its base in Jordan, reports AFP.