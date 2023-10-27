US new home sales soar

Sales of new US homes picked up more than anticipated in September, government data showed Wednesday, with the tight supply of real estate pushing more buyers into the market for new properties.

Sales of new single-family houses increased to an annual rate of 759,000 last month, seasonally adjusted, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

This was the fastest pace since February 2022, while August's figure was also revised slightly upwards to 676,000, according to official figures.

The median sales price of new houses sold slipped, however, to $418,800 in September.