US Navy sinks Huthi vessels that attacked cargo ship

The United States said yesterday it destroyed anti-ship missiles and boats operated by Yemen's Huthi rebels after a failed attempt by the Iran-backed group to board a container ship in the Red Sea. Shipping giant Maersk suspended the passage of its vessels through the key Red Sea strait for 48 hours after its ship was targeted, the latest of two dozen attacks by Huthis on international shipping in six weeks. The US Navy had responded to a distress call from the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned and operated container ship that reported coming under attack for a second time in 24 hours while transiting the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. Huthis had fired on US helicopters, who "returned fire in self-defense", sinking three of four small boats that had come within 20 meters of the ship, according to the statement. Crews of the three were killed while the fourth boat fled the area, it added. The Maersk, en route from Singapore to Egypt's Port Suez, had made an earlier distress call after it was struck by a Huthi missile. CENTCOM said that assault was the 23rd illegal attack by the Huthis on international shipping since November 19. The vessel appeared to be undamaged in the attack, Maersk said.