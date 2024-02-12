US military strikes more missiles in Yemen

The US military said yesterday it had struck more devices and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

The strikes occurred on Saturday between 4:00-5:00 pm (1300-1400 GMT) north of the city of Hodeida, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

American "forces successfully conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned surface vessels (USV) and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM)... that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," the statement said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television on Saturday night reported three strikes on the Salif port area.