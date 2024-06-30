USA
AFP, Washington
Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:00 AM

USA

US military destroys seven drones, vehicle in Yemen

American forces destroyed seven drones and a control station vehicle in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over 24 hours, the US military said Friday.

The strikes were carried out because the drones and the vehicle "presented an imminent threat to US coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," the US Central Command said in a statement on social media platform X.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 2023.

On Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for attacks on four vessels, including a "direct hit" on the Delonix tanker in the Red Sea after an operation involving a number of ballistic missiles.

