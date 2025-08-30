US low-value package tariff exemption ends

Costs surge for shippers, consumers

The US tariff exemption for package shipments valued under $800 ended yesterday, raising costs and disrupting supply chain models for e-commerce companies, small businesses using online marketplaces and consumers alike.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency began collecting normal duty rates on all global parcel imports, regardless of value, country of origin, or mode of transportation at 12:01 am EDT yesterday. It offered a flat-rate duty option of $80 to $200 per package shipped from foreign postal agencies for six months.

The move broadens Trump administration's cancellation of the de minimis exemption for packages from China and Hong Kong in May as part of an effort to halt shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the US.

"This is a permanent change," a senior administration official said, adding that any push to restore the exemptions for trusted trading partner countries was "dead on arrival."