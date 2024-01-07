US grounds 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9s

US regulators have ordered the temporary grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft for safety checks following a cabin panel blowout late Friday that forced a brand-new airplane operated by Alaska Airlines to make an emergency landing.

"The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said on Saturday. "Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB's investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282."

A piece of fuselage tore off the left side of the jet as it climbed from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, forcing pilots to turn back and land safely with 171 passengers and six crew on board. The plane had been in service for just eight weeks.

The Federal Aviation Administration's decision falls well short of a full indefinite safety ban comparable to the grounding of all MAX-family jets almost five years ago, but deals a new blow to Boeing as it tries to recover from back-to-back crises over safety and the pandemic under massive debts.

Boeing's best-selling model was grounded for almost two years following crashes in 2018 and 2019. The latest mishap also comes as Boeing and a major supplier are grappling with a succession of production or quality problems.

There were no immediate indications of the cause of the apparent structural failure, nor any reports of injuries.

Alaska Airlines ALK.N had already started grounding dozens of the Boeing BA.N jets for safety checks.

As of Saturday morning, Alaska said in a statement that it had completed more than a quarter of the inspections and found no issues. It did not respond to a request for further comment.