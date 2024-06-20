US forces destroy eight Houthi drones in Yemen

American forces destroyed eight drones belonging to the Houthi rebels in Yemen over the past 24 hours, the US military said later on Tuesday.

The Houthis have been targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in attacks they say are in solidarity with Palestinians during the ongoing Israel offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes in Yemen aimed at degrading the Iran-backed rebels' ability to carry out the attacks, while there is also an international military effort to intercept drones and missiles fired at ships.

"In the past 24 hours, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed eight Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," the military command said in a statement.

"Additionally, partner forces successfully destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels," CENTCOM said.

The Houthis, who are at war with a Saudi-led coalition after ousting the government from Sanaa in 2014, have launched scores of drone and missile attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November.

The attacks have sent insurance costs spiraling for vessels transiting the Red Sea and prompted many shipping firms to take the far longer passage around the southern tip of Africa instead.