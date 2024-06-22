US destroys 6 Houthi drones in Red Sea

The US military said later on Thursday that it had destroyed four Houthi nautical drones and two aerial ones over the Red Sea off Yemen.

Iran-backed Houthis have launched scores of drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November, describing the attacks as being in support of Palestinians during Israel's offensive in Gaza.

The US and its allies have responded with an increased naval presence to defend shipping in the vital waterway and with retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets.