US destroyer downs 14 drones in the Red Sea

CENTCOM blames Yemen’s rebels

An American destroyer on Saturday shot down more than a dozen drones in the Red Sea launched from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the US military said, as the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict spreads to global shipping lanes.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS CARNEY... operating in the Red Sea, successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems launched as a drone wave from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The aerial vehicles were "assessed to be one-way attack drones and were shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries," according to the statement.