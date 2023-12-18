US destroyer downs 14 drones in the Red Sea

USA
AFP, Washington
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:57 AM

An American destroyer on Saturday shot down more than a dozen drones in the Red Sea launched from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the US military said, as the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict spreads to global shipping lanes.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS CARNEY... operating in the Red Sea, successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems launched as a drone wave from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The aerial vehicles were "assessed to be one-way attack drones and were shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries," according to the statement.

