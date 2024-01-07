US cop jailed for 14 months over death of Black man

A white US police officer was sentenced to 14 months in prison Friday over the 2019 death of a young Black man who was put in a police chokehold and injected with ketamine.

The death of Elijah McClain in the western United States occurred months before the high-profile killing of George Floyd, but drew renewed attention soon after as protests against police brutality swelled.

A special investigation was launched in 2020, and Randy Roedema was convicted of manslaughter in October, while two other police officers were acquitted.

Sentencing Roedema in a Colorado court Friday, judge Mark Werner said he was "shocked by what appeared to be, really, indifference to Elijah McClain's suffering."