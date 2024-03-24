US Congress averts government shutdown, passing USD1.2 trillion bill

USA
Reuters, Washington
Sun Mar 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 12:00 AM

The US Congress early yesterday overwhelmingly passed a USD1.2 trillion budget bill, keeping the government funded through a fiscal year that began six months ago and sending it to President Joe Biden to sign into law and avert a partial shutdown.

The vote on passage was 74-24.

Key federal agencies including the departments of Homeland Security, Justice, State and Treasury, which houses the Internal Revenue Service, will remain funded through Sept. 30 after the bill was passed in the Democratic-majority Senate.

