US, China resume talks on safe military interactions

The United States and China held talks this week on safety in interactions between their armed forces for the first time in more than two years, the US military said yesterday. The resumption of the talks came after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed at a summit in November to restore military-to-military communications and ease tensions between the two countries. US and Chinese military representatives met for the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group in Hawaii on Wednesday and Thursday -- the first such meetings since a virtual event in late 2021, the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said in a statement. The agreement is INDOPACOM's "primary means to directly discuss air and maritime operational safety" with China's military, US Army Colonel Ian Francis, the head of the American delegation, said in the statement. "Open, direct, and clear communications with the PLA -- and with all other military forces in the region -- is of utmost importance to avoid accidents and miscommunication," Francis said.