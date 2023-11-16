US, China pledge co-op on climate

The United States and China will back a new global renewables target and work together on methane and plastic pollution, they said in a joint statement yesterday after a meeting to find common ground ahead of COP28 talks in Dubai later this month.

Climate envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, meeting in Sunnylands, California on November 4-7, agreed to revive a bilateral climate working group that will discuss areas of cooperation between the two countries, the joint statement said.

"The Sunnylands statement is a timely effort of aligning the United States and China ahead of COP28," said Li Shuo, incoming director of China Climate Hub at the Asia Society.

Li described relationship between the world's two biggest greenhouse gas emitters as "a precondition for meaningful global progress" and said the Sunnylands agreement will help "stabilise the politics" ahead of Dubai talks.

The re-launch of working group marks the normalisation of climate relationship between the two countries following a hiatus triggered in 2022 by the visit of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.