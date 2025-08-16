US capital sues Trump govt over cop takeover

The attorney general for the US capital Washington has sued Donald Trump's administration over what he called a "hostile takeover" of the city's police force, which the Republican president said was necessary to fight violent crime.

Earlier this week, Trump placed the capital's Metropolitan Police under federal government control while also sending the National Guard onto the city's streets. Then Attorney General Pam Bondi issued an order to install a hand-picked official as temporary police commissioner.

Federal law governing the capital "does not authorize this brazen usurpation of the District's authority over its own government," Attorney General Brian Schwalb wrote in a filing lodged in federal court.

Schwalb has asked for an immediate stay on Bondi's order.

The government's actions "go well beyond the bounds of the President's limited authority and instead seek a hostile takeover of MPD," Schwalb said in a statement on social media.

"This is an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call DC home," Schwalb added.