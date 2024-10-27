US approves $2b arms sales to Taiwan

The US State Department on Friday approved a $2 billion arms sale package for Taiwan including advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar, a move that could provoke Beijing.

The sale, which awaits approval by Congress, includes several anti-aircraft systems, including NASAMS and 123 missiles totaling $1.16 billion, according to the agency responsible for the sale.

The agency also announced the sale of radar systems to Taiwan worth $828 million.

The equipment will be derived from US Air Force supplies.