US appeals court allows California to bar guns

A federal appeals court on Saturday cleared the way for a California law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places to take effect at the start of 2024, as the panel put on hold a judge's ruling declaring the measure unconstitutional. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals suspended a December 20 injunction issued by a judge who concluded the state's law violated the right of citizens to keep and bear arms under the US Constitution's Second Amendment. The judge panel issued a stay that temporarily put injunction on hold until a different 9th Circuit panel could consider pausing the lower-court judge's order for even longer while the litigation plays out.