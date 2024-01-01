USA
Reuters
Mon Jan 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

USA

US appeals court allows California to bar guns

Reuters
Mon Jan 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 12:00 AM

A federal appeals court on Saturday cleared the way for a California law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places to take effect at the start of 2024, as the panel put on hold a judge's ruling declaring the measure unconstitutional. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals suspended a December 20 injunction issued by a judge who concluded the state's law violated the right of citizens to keep and bear arms under the US Constitution's Second Amendment. The judge panel issued a stay that temporarily put injunction on hold until a different 9th Circuit panel could consider pausing the lower-court judge's order for even longer while the litigation plays out.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলার রায় আজ দুপুরে

গত ২৪ ডিসেম্বর রাত সাড়ে ৮টার দিকে আসামিপক্ষ ও রাষ্ট্রপক্ষের শেষ যুক্তিতর্ক শোনার পর এই তারিখ ধার্য করেন ঢাকার তৃতীয় শ্রম আদালতের চেয়ারম্যান শেখ মেরিনা সুলতানা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৬০-৮০ ভাগ ভোট না আসলে স্যাংশন আসবে: শাহজাহান ওমর

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification