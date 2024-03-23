UN security council: Russia, China veto US resolution on Gaza truce

Netanyahu says Israel to go into Rafah with or without US support

The United Nations Security Council yesterday failed to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal after Russia and China vetoed the measure proposed by the United States.

The resolution, which Guyana also abstained from voting for, called for an immediate and sustained ceasefire lasting roughly six weeks that would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

It marked a further toughening of Washington's stance toward Israel. Earlier in the five-month-long offensive, the US was averse to the word ceasefire and vetoed measures that included calls for an immediate ceasefire.

"The vast majority of this council voted in favour of this resolution, but unfortunately Russia and China decided to exercise its veto," US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

Before the vote, she said it would be a "historic mistake" for the council not to adopt the resolution. Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, also speaking before the vote, called on members not to vote in favour of the resolution.

He said the resolution was "exceedingly politicised" and contained an effective green light for Israel to mount a military operation in Rafah.

China's ambassador to the UN said Beijing also supported the alternative resolution. But Thomas-Greenfield said that measure fell short. China's ambassador to the UN said the text proposed by the US was unbalanced and criticised it for not clearly stating its opposition to any military operation by Israel in Rafah, which he said could lead to severe consequences.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel remained determined to send troops into Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians are sheltering, and would do so without US backing if necessary.

In Gaza, Israel claimed to have killed or captured hundreds of Hamas fighters in a five-day operation at the Al Shifa hospital complex, one of the only medical facilities even partially functioning in the north. Hamas and medical staff deny fighters were present there.

Eight people were killed yesterday in an airstrike on a house in Al-Naser, east of Rafah. Video images showed crowds of mourners around white shrouded corpses, while a red rag doll lay in the rubble of a crushed house.

The dead included a father, a mother and five of their children, said mourner Turkiah Barbakh.

"They are all children; they haven't resisted or done anything. What happened to them is unjust," she said. "How much longer do we have to endure this?"