‘Ukraine peace deal possible’

Says Trump as he meets Zelensky, European leaders

(From left) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pose for a photo in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump yesterday said a peace agreement for the war in Ukraine is attainable as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

Trump, speaking with reporters present at the White House, said all would prefer an immediate ceasefire but that he was optimistic that an agreement could be reached to deter aggression in Ukraine.

He also said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, at summit talks last week, had accepted that there would be security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any peace deal.

"In a very significant step, President Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine and this is one of the key points that we need to consider and we're going to be considering that at the table, also who will do what essentially," said Trump as he opened talks with European leaders and Zelensky at the White House.

He said that the United States would help Europe in providing security for Ukraine.

But he also suggested to reporters that he no longer believed reaching a ceasefire was a necessary prerequisite for striking a peace agreement, backing a position staked out by Putin and opposed by Zelensky and most European leaders.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday called for a four-way meeting including Europeans in response to Trump's hopes of bringing together the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

Earlier, Trump and Zelensky took questions from the media in the Oval Office before meeting in private, six months after their last appearance there descended into disaster when Trump and Vice President JD Vance upbraided Zelensky in an extraordinary public dressing-down.

This time, Trump and Zelensky struck a far more convivial tone, despite the US president's stance that many said represents that of Moscow's.

In a show of solidarity, Zelensky was joined by the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the European Union and Nato in the White House.

"When it comes to security, there's going to be a lot of help," Trump told reporters, adding that European countries would be involved. "They are a first line of defence because they're there, but we'll help them out."

Trump greeted Zelensky outside the White House, shaking his hand and expressing delight at Zelensky's black suit, a departure from his typical military clothes.

When a reporter asked Trump what his message was to the people of Ukraine, he said twice, "We love them." Zelensky thanked him, and Trump put his hand on Zelensky's back in a show of affection before the two men went inside to the Oval Office.

Trump is pressing for a quick end to Europe's deadliest war in 80 years, and Kyiv and its allies worry he could seek to force an agreement on Russia's terms after the president on Friday in Alaska rolled out the red carpet for Putin, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

Trump said he liked the concept of a ceasefire, but they could work on a peace deal while the fighting continued.

"I wish they could stop, I'd like them to stop," he said. "But strategically that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other."

He also said he believes Putin wants to end the war and that he hopes the three leaders can soon organise a trilateral meeting. Putin has not committed to such a meeting, though Zelensky said he is ready to sit down.

Trump has rejected accusations that the Alaska summit had been a win for Putin, who has faced diplomatic isolation since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump's team has said there will have to be compromises on both sides to end the conflict. But the president himself has put the burden on Zelensky to end the war, saying Ukraine should give up hopes of getting back Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, or of joining the Nato military alliance.

Zelensky has already all but rejected the outline of Putin's proposals from the Alaska meeting. Those include handing over the remaining quarter of its eastern Donetsk region, which is largely controlled by Russia. Ukrainian forces are deeply dug into the region, whose towns and hills serve as a crucial defensive zone to stymie Russian attacks.

Any concession of Ukrainian territory would have to be approved by a referendum.